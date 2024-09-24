Former Auburn Coach Takes Funny Shot At Program After Latest Loss

Bryan Harsin just can't help himself when it comes to making fun of Auburn.

The former head coach of the Tigers was pushed out of the program in his second year after posting a career record of 9-12 at Auburn.

He had a lot of hype when he was hired away from Boise State. None of it materialized, and he didn't even finish a second year.

What does he do now? Troll.

Bryan Harsin continues to troll Auburn.

Harsin has a habit of hopping on X whenever the Tigers lose and dropping not-so-subtle motivational shots. He did it after the Tigers lost to Cal, and he didn't miss out after Auburn lost to Arkansas this past Saturday.

The former Auburn coach, who was paid more than $15 million to get lost, posted another motivational message following the Tigers losing.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Naturally, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. Harsin definitely isn't fooling anyone with his shtick. Not even a little bit.

Sometimes, going full villain is the most fun path to take. Auburn kicked Harsin to the curb, paid him a bank vault to leave and he's now killing time by twisting the knife whenever the Tigers lose.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game. Clearly, there still might be a little bad blood between the two sides, and Harsin is enjoying watching Auburn stumble and fail after firing him.

Next up for the Tigers is Oklahoma and then Georgia and Missouri. Something tells me Harsin might be about to cook for the next several weeks! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.