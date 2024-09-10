Fired Auburn Football Coach Drops Savage Troll, Sets Social Media On Fire: PHOTO

Bryan Harsin is elite when it comes to trolling on social media.

Harsin was fired by the Auburn Tigers after a horrible 9-12 tenure. He didn't even last two full seasons before being shown the exit.

He was hired with plenty of hype and high expectations. Instead, the program was consumed with chaos, drama and, most importantly, a lot of losing.

Harsin was fired with a $15.3 million buyout, and he decided to spend his Monday taking a not-so-subtle shot at his former program.

Bryan Harsin fires shot at Auburn with excellent troll.

Auburn lost this past weekend to a mediocre at best Cal team, and Harsin used it as an excuse to let the world know he's doing fine - something Auburn fans can't currently say.

He tweeted a photo of himself drinking a cup of coffee Monday morning with the caption, "'Nothing beats winning a tough battle.' Cheers to all the Winners!"

Brutal.

Naturally, people on social media had plenty to say in response to Harsin's electric trolling. Check out some of the responses below, and let us know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This is the kind of drama college football fans crave. This is the kind of hate that fuels fans and keeps them warm on a cold fall night.

Bryan Harsin was run out of town in brutal fashion, but was paid a lot of money to leave. Now, he's enjoying that money and watching Auburn lose to a Cal team they should have rolled.

Who knew he had this kind dog in him to hop on X and twist the knife even more into Auburn. Do we think it's safe to say he might have some bad blood about how things ended?

I think so. That seems like an easy conclusion to draw.

It's going to be wildly entertaining to watch what happens if Auburn keeps losing and Harsin keeps this energy throughout the year. Bring it on. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.