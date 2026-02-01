Bruins, Lightning Dial Up Creativity For Awesome Stadium Series Entrances

One of the best parts of the NHL’s outdoor hockey game is that both teams get extra creative with their pre-game attire. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning did not disappoint with their choices for this year’s edition.

At 6:30 on Sunday, these two teams will face off for a game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of the NFL franchise’s biggest stars, Baker Mayfield and Tristain Wirfs, helped lead the team into the stadium, boom box and all.

Ironically, it was the football players who were wearing the hockey sweaters and the hockey players who were wearing the throwback NFL threads.

Honestly, it looked pretty sweet.

Not to be outdone, the Bruins dialed up the creativity on their entrances as well, while also paying homage to the city’s football team. Harkening back to the founding of America, everyone in the Black and Gold dressed up as minutemen, or "Patriots."

The Stadium Series is always such a great experience for the players, many of whom often say it's one of the best highlights of their career. It’s a great injection of fun and creativity for a sport that, while steeped in good traditions and values, doesn’t provide players with many chances to cut loose and have this much fun.

That’s why it's so awesome to see both teams embracing the opportunity with this much enthusiasm. Hopefully, it's a foretelling of what kind of fun the game will bring us.