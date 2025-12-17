Bruins, Mammoth Brawl Gets Festive With 'Feliz Navidad' Soundtrack As Fists Fly

That's the most festive brawl since your office Christmas party got out of hand

We're just a shade over a week away from Christmas Day, and we've got a couple of NHL teams getting in the holiday mood with one of the greatest hockey fight/music juxtapositions of all time.

The Boston Bruins hosted the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night, and they didn't give them much of a friendly Christmas welcome to Beantown. Instead, they waxed the floor with them, winning the game 4-1, and keeping the B's within a point of the Atlantic Division lead.

No way anyone saw that coming, by the way. The Bruins looked like they were going to need a rebuild after last season. Now we're two weeks from New Year's Eve, and they're fighting for the top spot.

Wild.

Anyway, even though it was all Bruins, the Mammoth did not go down without a fight, and I mean that literally.

Things got very heated at one point, and did so to the sounds of José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad."

I haven't seen a juxtaposition this great since the late, great Michael Madsen sang "Stuck in the Middle with You," By Stealers Wheel, into a severed ear.

I half expected to see a card that read "Directed by Quentin Tarantino" at the end of that clip.

He's the king of ironic music selection.

Hats off to the Bruins game night staff who had that tune cued up for that moment. Makes you wonder if it was intentional. I could kind of see that going into the "Fight/Scuffle" playlist along with classics like Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting" and Stompin' Tom Connors' "The Hockey Song."

That scuffle came at the very end of the game and led to a handful of penalties, including three ten-minute misconducts for Utah's Liam O'Brien and Sean Durzi, as well as Boston's Alex Steeves.

If you're a Utah fan, you like to see that kind of fight… it just would've been nice to see it a bit earlier in the game.