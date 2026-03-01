Bruce Pearl Drops A Massive Reality Check On Middle East Chaos

Taking it to the terrorists' doorstep was a long time coming.

While Americans woke up Sunday to Middle East chaos, most of the sports world stayed mum. Except for Bruce Pearl.

Now a special assistant to Auburn’s athletics director, the legendary Tigers coach took to X and reminded critics of exactly how we got to the U.S. striking Iran and killing the radical Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Authorized by President Donald Trump, Operation Epic Fury cut off the head of the snake, finally taking the gloves off and weakening a cruel regime.

The operation also wiped out roughly 40 top military brass right in Tehran. Trump urged Iranian citizens to "seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country."

Predictably, talking heads wrung their hands over "escalation," especially after Sunday's retaliatory Iranian missile strikes tragically killed three U.S. service members.

But Pearl cut straight through the noise.

He posted: "This war started 47 yrs ago when the Iranian regime seized our embassy in 1979 and has spent decades funding terrorist groups that killed American service members and Americans abroad. On October 7, we saw the horrors this regime sponsors through its proxies. Free Iran 4 peace."

During his decade-plus run leading the Auburn Tigers, Pearl built a Final Four powerhouse alongside a rock-solid reputation for refusing to bow to the progressive mob.

Pearl used his massive SEC platform to unapologetically defend American values and stand with our allies. By transforming Auburn into a college hoops heavyweight, he proved you never have to surrender your backbone or your convictions to survive in modern athletics.

Long before October 7 brought the brutal reality of Iranian proxies back to the front page, Pearl was the sports world’s fiercest defender of Israel.

From coaching the U.S. Maccabiah team to gold, to calling out campus antisemitism while other athletic departments cowered, Pearl always speaks up against America's enemies. He understands what the appeasement crowd ignores: you can't negotiate with a regime that spends five decades bankrolling terror.

As Pearl rightly pointed out, this fight didn't magically start this weekend. Taking it to the terrorists' doorstep was a long time coming.

