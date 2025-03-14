Bruce Pearl Makes It Clear That His Auburn Guards Aren't Soft....But With A NSFW Term

NASHVILLE - The Auburn Tigers were taken to the limit by Ole Miss on Friday afternoon at the SEC Tournament, but Bruce Pearl wanted to make it clear in an NSFW (not safe for work) way that his basketball team is tough, and his guards aren't p*ssies.

While there were a number of moments during the game against Ole Miss where the Tigers struggled to find the hoop, clearly there was no doubting the toughness of this Auburn basketball team. Right now, Bruce Pearl has his team sitting pretty when it comes to securing a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

But, his focus is on winning the SEC, before making a run towards the Final Four. So, when describing his basketball team to the SEC Network postgame crew, Pearl wanted the world to know that he has a room full of tough players, and they are clearly not p*ssies.

Yea, Pearl had one of those moments where the filter was clearly not on, as fans at home listened to Bruce describe his basketball team.

I think it took a minute for the crew to fully embrace what the Auburn head coach had said, as I'm sure the production team covered their faces behind the scenes. But, this is Bruce Pearl, who is not going to mince his words, especially when his team is coming off a very physical basketball game against Ole Miss.

As for the Tigers' SEC Tournament run, they will take on the winner of Tennessee versus Texas on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. Things are certainly starting to heat up in the ‘Music City’, which includes Bruce Pearl's vocabulary.

This has clearly been an interesting few days, with much more to come.