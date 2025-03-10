Browns Sign Kenny Pickett, Which Still Doesn't Solve Their QB Problem

The Cleveland Browns have attempted to solve their quarterback problem in the most Cleveland way possible.

For context, the Browns are in the middle of a quarterback crisis (like they have been since 1999). Deshaun Watson is injured and not a great human being to begin who will literally cost the Browns around $200 million over the next three years, and he might miss all of this season with a torn Achilles.

Talk about a toxic relationship.

Because of Cleveland’s terrible performance last year, the team holds the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While most people thought they would go with a quarterback at that spot, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that he wasn’t confident Cleveland would go for a quarterback.

His suspicions were confirmed later Monday. The Browns have reportedly signed Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett , and got Cleveland backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick in return.

I don’t understand the logic here. Pickett is not an established starter. In three years with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, he has compiled a 15-10 record and put up modest numbers. He does not provide an immediate upgrade at the position, and now they’ve ruled out drafting a quarterback in the first round. After all, do you need three quarterbacks on the roster?

But still, Pickett will not improve anything. Regardless if Watson is able to go this year, neither quarterback will be a good answer. That could be something Cleveland is willing to own; maybe they are waiting for a better option and not overextending themselves right now.

No matter what, it looks like Browns fans will have to prepare for another year of bad quarterback play. Fortunately, they expect nothing less at this point.