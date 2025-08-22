Shedeur Sanders Addresses Dillon Gabriel's Comments About 'Entertainers' And 'Competitors'

Shedeur Sanders has generally had an outstanding preseason for the Cleveland Browns, far outpacing expectations after a dramatic fall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Sanders went 14-for-23 in his preseason debut for 138 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 113.9 passer rating. After not playing with an injury in the second preseason game though, it seemed like momentum towards him becoming the backup quarterback in Cleveland had stopped.

His competition at quarterback on the Browns might have noticed that momentum slowing too. Dillon Gabriel, speaking at halftime of the game between the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, told a reporter that "there are entertainers and there are competitors." Some took that to be a shot at Sanders, though Gabriel after the game said he was referring to the media as entertainers, while viewing anyone on the roster as a competitor.

Sanders finally addressed those remarks recently.

Shedeur Not Bothered By ‘Entertainers’ Comments

"Words or anything, it can't do anything to me," Sanders said when asked about Gabriel's remarks. "I know that God put the ability and the power in me to not even care about people's comments. It is what it is. I spoke with him. He [Gabriel] told me on the plane ‘that wasn’t at you. I see how they're trying to spin it.' I'm not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody's words or anything affects me."

One reporter followed up, asking if Sanders believed what Gabriel told him.

"Did I believe him?" Sanders asked. "I mean, I feel like you’re trying to start stuff now. I feel like you’re trying to start stuff. I mean, [the reporter’s] doing his job he’s supposed to. Do I feel like he did? I don’t know. And that’s not on me to sit here and be like, ‘Oh he did, he did it.’ That’s not going to change my life in any way."

Not exactly the most convincing answer.

Competition can bring out the best in players, which is certainly what the Browns had in mind with their two rookie quarterbacks. Clearly, there's plenty of competition here.