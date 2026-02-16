Browns Safety Ronnie Hickman Hospitalized After Being Jumped At Manhattan Hotel

Hickman was treated for minor injuries after reportedly being assaulted by four individuals.

Ronnie Hickman was hospitalized early Monday morning after being assaulted at a New York City hotel, according to the Cleveland Browns.

"Safety Ronnie Hickman was a victim of assault early Monday morning at a New York City hotel," the team said in a statement. "Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family."

The Browns did not release additional details about the incident, and Hickman has not issued a public statement.

The alleged assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Sixty Les Hotel in Manhattan's Lower East Side, according to The New York Post. Citing police sources, the report said a group of four attackers assaulted Hickman after a dispute.

According to the report, the attackers fled the scene afterward. Hickman was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The 24-year-old has spent three NFL seasons with the Browns after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

He became a full-time starter in 2025 and appeared in all 17 games, finishing third on the team with 103 combined tackles while adding two interceptions, seven passes defended and one tackle for loss.