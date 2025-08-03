Browns Reporter Mary Kay Cabot Roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson In Hall Of Fame Speech

Cabot, who has been covering the Cleveland Browns since 1991, accepted the Bill Nunn Memorial Award on Friday.

The jokes about Bill Belichick's relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson aren't going to stop anytime soon. And Mary Kay Cabot is the latest to take a jab at the massive age gap between the two.

The longtime Cleveland Browns reporter accepted the Bill Nunn Memorial Award during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, on Friday. The Bill Nunn Memorial Award is presented by the PFWA annually to a reporter for their long and distinguished contribution to pro football through their coverage.

Cabot began covering the Browns in 1991, the same year that Belichick took over as head coach — and 10 years before Hudson was born.

So in her acceptance speech, Cabot couldn't help but mention the legendary coach.

"Bill Belichick was the first Browns coach I ever covered," Cabot began. "You see, if you start out with Bill Belichick, no one can rattle you after that. If Bill didn’t like something I wrote, he’d call and yell at me. If you asked a dumb question, he’d call you out. Eventually, I had to learn to stand up to him. During one of those yelling matches, I told him, if you don’t have the ‘footballs’ to say that to the guys, then don’t say it to me. Bam."

Then came the zinger: "But now, I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time, and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old."

Low-hanging fruit? Sure.

But when you're a crotchety old football coach dating a woman young enough to be your granddaughter, you sign up for the jokes that come along with it — even if they come on the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.