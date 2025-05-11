Browns Reporter Caught Getting Carried Away After Realizing He Is Taller Than Dillon Gabriel

It’s not every day that you realize that you’re taller than an NFL quarterback, but one Cleveland Browns reporter noticed he was taller than rookie Dillon Gabriel.

And he may have gotten a bit too carried away in the moment.

On Saturday, Gabriel, a third-round draft pick of the Browns, spoke with the media after a practice. Once Gabriel was finished, a reporter was standing on the stage behind him as he walked away.

As soon as Gabriel was out of sight, the reporter began to mouth "I’m taller than him" to his colleagues not once, not twice, but three times.

The quarterback is listed at 5 '11" , which ironically makes him an inch shorter than what he was listed as a member of the Oregon Ducks. Evidently, that’s also minimally shorter than Chris Easterling, the reporter in question ( he covers the Browns for the Akron Beacon Journal ).

Is being taller than others a satisfying feeling? Yes. I stand at 6’4" and I understand how great it can feel to be the tallest in the room. For Easterling, that feeling must have only been strengthened given that he discovered he is taller than a pro athlete.

However, I think that he could have done a little better at containing his excitement. While I’m sure he didn’t have any ill-will behind his statement, that observation is something that you mention at a family dinner discussion, not on stage with cameras and colleagues all around.

Easterling needs to show more poise under pressure next time.