Browns Fans Get Married In Parking Lot Before Season Opener

The parking lot outside Huntington Bank Field turned into a tailgate-themed wedding venue ahead of the Browns' season opener against the Bengals.

Don't let anyone tell you that true love doesn't exist. Because in the parking lot outside Huntington Bank Field on Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns fans saw it with their own eyes.

Two Browns superfans — Charles "Brown Spider" Bevel Jr. and DeSiree "First Lady" Wheeler — tied the knot in the Muni Lot ahead of the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And what a beautiful wedding it was — if you really like brown and orange. Wheeler wore a short white dress with a veil and an orange Browns baseball cap, while Bevel rocked white pants, a white vest adorned with orange, and a long-sleeved orange shirt underneath. He topped off the ensemble with a white tie, a white backwards Browns cap and some sort of goggles.

The large wedding party also rocked Browns colors.

According to the lengthy and detailed timeline featured on their wedding website, "Brown Spider" and "First Lady" met through various Browns fan functions, but they officially started dating in 2024.

The couple sent an open invite in August, welcoming any and all Cleveland fans to join them at their tailgate-themed wedding. And by the looks of the videos circulating social media, they had a solid turnout.

Even the Browns' social media accounts gave them a shout-out.

I have no doubt these two lovebirds will be loyal until death do them part. After all, if you can stay committed to the Browns, staying committed to your spouse is easy work.