Browns' (Other) Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel Addresses The Hype Around Shedeur Sanders

With so much attention going to Shedeur Sanders, it's pretty easy to forget that he wasn't even the first quarterback the Cleveland Browns selected in this year's NFL Draft.

Nope. That honor goes to Dillon Gabriel, who was picked by the Browns in the third round, 94th overall, after a solid collegiate career at Oregon, by way of Oklahoma and UCF (where I like to think he picked up most of his skills).

That, of course, doesn't mean that Gabriel will wind up ahead of Sanders on the depth chart come the start of the season, especially in a Browns QB room where the starting gig is very much up for grabs.

I think most of us would understand if Gabriel rolled into Cleveland with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, given that most of the buzz is around the guy who was selected 50 picks after he was.

But he didn't.

Instead, Gabriel talked about how comparisons like that from external places are bad for the health of the team.

"The more questions I get asked like that — it just divides the team," Gabriel said. "We're in a room full of, not just us, but Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco], and Deshaun [Watson]. For us, we know how important a healthy room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of.

"How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best? That's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it's healthy. For us, we all do our thing, and everyone wins."

That's as diplomatic an answer as you're going to see, and while Gabriel will have to really show what he has on the field to earn some playing time, you've got to think the Browns are liking the head he has on his shoulders.