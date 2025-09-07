NFL Week 1 Disrupted By Green Sex Toys, Continuing Crazy Trend

Another one hits the turf….

The green dildos are back for NFL Week 1!

NFL fans were seated for the big opening week games Sunday, including the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face-off and Dolphins versus Colts matchups, both of which were disrupted by a green dildo being thrown on the field.

The trend, started in the WNBA, is NOT slowing down … 

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During the Bengals-Brown game, an official picked up the sex toy and promptly threw it onto the sideline, keeping the game running without disruptions. The same went down between the Colts and Dolphins.

The green dildos have gone viral after showing up in WNBA games, with at least eight occurrences during the season.

CHECK IT OUT:

But wait, there's more…

Another dildo appeared during the Colts and Dolphins game, which ended in a 33-8 blowout.

In what’s become one of the weirdest and most hilarious recurring stunts in sports, sex toys—yes, actual dildos—keep making surprise appearances at games, usually courtesy of rowdy fans with no regard for decency or stadium bans.

Two perps in connection with the WNBA incidents have been arrested.

The first green dildo to hit the NFL happened in the offseason, appearing during the Titans-Vikings clash during the preseason.

Check back with OutKick as more dildos hit the field.

