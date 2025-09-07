NFL Week 1 Disrupted By Green Sex Toys, Continuing Crazy Trend

The green dildos are back for NFL Week 1!

NFL fans were seated for the big opening week games Sunday, including the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face-off and Dolphins versus Colts matchups, both of which were disrupted by a green dildo being thrown on the field.

The trend, started in the WNBA, is NOT slowing down …

During the Bengals-Brown game, an official picked up the sex toy and promptly threw it onto the sideline, keeping the game running without disruptions. The same went down between the Colts and Dolphins.

The green dildos have gone viral after showing up in WNBA games, with at least eight occurrences during the season.

Another dildo appeared during the Colts and Dolphins game, which ended in a 33-8 blowout.

In what’s become one of the weirdest and most hilarious recurring stunts in sports, sex toys—yes, actual dildos—keep making surprise appearances at games, usually courtesy of rowdy fans with no regard for decency or stadium bans.

Two perps in connection with the WNBA incidents have been arrested.

The first green dildo to hit the NFL happened in the offseason, appearing during the Titans-Vikings clash during the preseason.

