Brother Of Officer Placed On Administrative Duties after Tyreek Hill detainment speaks out

We've got more people weighing in on the Tyreek Hill situation from before last Sunday's Dolphins-Jaguars game. The star receiver was detained just outside of Hard Rock Stadium after allegedly speeding in his McLaren, and this time, it's the brother of one of the officers involved.

Danny "Dano" Torres was one of the officers involved in the incident, and since then, the 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department has been placed on administrative duties pending an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

Especially after the bodycam videos came out, everyone has their take on who was in the wrong and who could have done what better. Now Torres' brother, David, has given his take on his brother's actions during the incident.

"If you watch the video, he did not follow instructions from the get-go. He was yelling at the officer and telling him not to bang on his window," David Torres told Daily Mail.

"If you know anything about dealing with police officers, you know do not raise your window on them. The officers have every right to keep themselves safe. And that’s exactly what happened.

"They were keeping themselves safe."

That's precisely why the officers were so adamant about Hill lowering his tinted windows. Sure, things escalated pretty quickly, but that's what happens when orders that are intended to keep officers safe are ignored.

It'll be interesting to see what the internal affairs investigation determines, especially after Hill has been so public about wanting to see Officer Torres lose his job over Tyreekgate.

Hill has also changed his tune — kind of — and admitted that he had made some mistakes in the interaction.

"I guess [I should have rolled my] window all the way down, [but] there's not a law [that says I have to]," Hill said in an interview that aired on Thursday.

I mean… you can be arrested for disappointing orders, so…