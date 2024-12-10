Brooks Koepka Teases Ryder Cup-Style PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Event Becoming A Reality Next Year

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are teaming up to take on PGA Tour players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the Crypto.com Showdown in Las Vegas next week. While the match isn't formally being advertised as a LIV vs. PGA Tour event, we may be treated to one as soon as next year based on comments made by Koepka.

"I think the showdown is a great, a showcase for bringing the two tours a bit together and I think we're going to do [something] next year," Koepka told Sports Illustrated while previewing next week's Showdown.

Koepka expanded, albeit vaguely, about what may be coming down the pipe in 2025 before ultimately referencing the Ryder Cup as an example.

"All of us can align and bring something bigger and better so we can have a couple more times where they can or just at least one more time where we can see most of the best players from both sides competing, more against each other."

Koepka said it would be a "LIV vs. PGA Tour Ryder Cup-style thing."

Since LIV Golf's first event in June 2022, golf fans have been shouting for a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Ryder Cup-style event. It's incredibly simple, you take the 10-12 best players from both sides and hit the copy+paste button of the Ryder Cup format. Organizers could make it a two-day event or literally copy the Ryder Cup format and have it be a three-day battle, but either way, it would be appointment viewing for golf fans around the world.

The five-time major winner made it clear that the competitive juices were already flowing on both sides for a Ryder Cup-style event to become a reality sooner rather than later.

"I can promise you on the other side, they're not sitting there wanting to lose," Koepka continued.

"Rory doesn’t, Scottie doesn’t want to lose to us and there’s no chance (we want to lose), we’re too competitive on our side."

"We don’t want to lose. This isn’t anything other than just us being competitive and wanting to beat those guys and, and show them who, who the best players in golf are."

Having the best players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf tee it up against one another in a team event is a no-brainer, and would sell itself to a plethora of advertisers and eager broadcasters. The presumed hold up in the very straightforward equation seems to be the ongoing negotiation between the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which funds LIV Golf, and the PGA Tour as the two sides continue to try and work out some sort of coming together after announcing a framework agreement in June 2023.