Brooks Koepka Details First Phone Call He Made About Making A Return To The PGA Tour

And just like that, Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour.

After announcing his surprise exit from LIV Golf just before the flip of the calendar, the five-time major winner will be making his first start back on Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Aside from a post on social media about his decision to return, and the Tour announcing the criteria of its "Returning Member Program" that Koepka met and utilized, the details surrounding his decision to make his way back to the PGA Tour have been relatively scarce.

That changed on Tuesday as Koepka met with the media for his official pre-tournament press conference at Torrey Pines. While consistently explaining that the decision was best for him and his family, Koepka also shared who his first phone call was when the ball got rolling about taking his talents back to the PGA Tour.

Koepka picked up the phone and called none other than Tiger Woods, and the way he explained the scenario, it sounds as if he simply called the 15-time major winner to mostly voice just how excited he was about the situation.

"I've always had a good relationship with Tiger. I felt like that was — that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to — once I had the opportunity to, I guess, get reinstated on PGA TOUR, it was exciting and kind of really didn't know what to do. That was the first person that kind of came to mind," Koepka said … "I felt like Tiger was somebody that I've relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me."

Koepka doesn't come across as a guy who would have the urge to pick up the phone and call someone because he was busting at the seams with excitement, but when you make a career and life-altering decision, and also happen to have a close relationship with Tiger Woods, it's probably pretty difficult not to call him.

The 35-year-old will be making his first start on Tour this week since March 2022. He's also committed to playing in next week's Waste Management in Arizona, a tournament he's won twice in his career.