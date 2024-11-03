Brooke Slusser Reacts To SJSU Coach Suspension: 'They Took Away Our Only Safe Space'

As OutKick exclusively reported on Saturday, San Jose State suspended associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose just 90 minutes prior to the team's match against New Mexico.

Following the match, team captain Brooke Slusser posted on X and said the school took away the team's only "safe space" by suspending Batie-Smoose.

While Slusser said the school fired Batie-Smoose, that's not accurate. They suspended her indefinitely. That being said, it's very unlikely that Batie-Smoose will return to San Jose State volleyball, and she told OutKick that she's currently "evaluating all [her] options."

Batie-Smoose filed a Title IX complaint against the school earlier this week that alleged, among other things, that transgender player Blaire Fleming conspired with a Colorado State player to throw an Oct. 3 match between the two teams.

Part of the reason for Fleming's actions, Batie-Smoose believed, was for Fleming to get revenge on team captain Brooke Slusser, who had openly criticized the school for allowing a biological male on the volleyball team.

The Mountain West is currently investigating the incident, but neither San Jose State nor Colorado State has confirmed that they are looking into the very serious allegations.

When Batie-Smoose spoke to OutKick on Saturday following her suspension, she expressed concern for the well-being of Brooke Slusser.

"I just want to protect women's sports and protect the members of our team… I'm concerned about Brooke Slusser and the majority of the team because they're being silenced and their thoughts and feelings don't matter [to San Jose State University]," Batie-Smoose said.

OutKick learned that several of the girls, including Slusser, became very emotional upon receiving the news that their associate head coach had been suspended less than two hours prior to a match.

In an incredible display of perseverance, the team still managed to beat New Mexico on Saturday.