Bronny James Hazed By Dad LeBron In Surprisingly Sweet Teaser Before Tip-Off

Just because you're LeBron James' son doesn't mean you're excused from rookie hazing ... especially when LeBron is the perpetrator.

The chatter is ramping up about the LeBron James and Bronny James storyline, which is set to dominate the NBA this year.

Before tipping off Tuesday night, LeBron dropped a Nike-sponsored teaser on his upcoming team-up with his son, which is cringe-worthy at worst and somewhat endearing at best.

Listen, like most folks at OutKick firmly believe, LeBron can come off as holier than thou. But in this video, where he 'pranks' Bronny by filling up his vehicle with Fruity Pebbles cereal and warning the 20-year-old not to be late for his first day wearing Lakers purple and gold, the NBA legend clearly seems to be having fun.

You can't hate on that ... for now.

Obviously shot to be a staged scene, Bronny walks out to the James driveway, ready to head to Crypto.com Arena for his debut game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, only to get hit by an avalanche of Fruity Pebbles.

LeBron gleefully watched before taking off in his Bentley.

"Don't be late Rook," the 22-year veteran warns Bronny.

WATCH:

It'll be intriguing to watch the first minute of joint action between LeBron and Bronny, though some fans are still surprised the second-rounder out of USC made LA's roster to start the year.

Whether you like it or not, the father-son tandem will make NBA history Tuesday night.

Ain't that sweet?

