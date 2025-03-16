Lakers' Bronny James Scores Savage Win Over Heckler

Bronny James may still have a lot to prove on the court, but when it comes to hecklers, he can hold his own. LeBron James' son faced criticism coming out of the draft for his 'nepo baby' status.

But to his credit, Bronny torched a heckler on camera with such savage precision that it's impossible not to root for the kid.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 16, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

When the Lakers visited Denver to take on the Nuggets, Bronny heard a yelling heckler, and he responded by calling out the instigator for wearing fake jewelry.

The heckler recorded the viral video, but it worked in Bronny's favor. He was heard shouting, "Bronny, we own your father!"

"Chain is fake," Bronny motioned.

When the camera flipped and audiences caught a glimpse of the heckler, who was giving the camera 'duck lips,' support immediately poured in for Team Bronny.

The 20-year-old has improvements to make before deserving the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Bronny has so far managed the pressure with solid composure. Bronny handles it more gracefully than his father, LeBron, who famously lost his cool with Stephen A. Smith.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers and David Fizdale of the Phoenix Suns talk before the game  on March 16, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Sweet/NBAE via Getty Images)

James played 16 minutes against the Nuggets, going 1-of-5 for five points, two rebounds and a steal.

"Bronny’s court vision is unreal. He knows the chain is fake from a distance. He’s really just like his Pops," one fan said on X.

