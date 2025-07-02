Bronny James Sidesteps Question Around LeBron James' Offseason Trade Drama

Bronny James pleads The Fifth when asked about dad's trade buzz with Lakers.

Bronny James, the Lakers' rookie and LeBron James' son, is shrugging off the whirlwind of trade rumors swirling around his superstar dad, admitting he’s totally in the dark about what’s going on in LeBron’s head.

"Actually, one of my friends called me, talking about what I was going to do, because they seen my dad, whatever," James said on Wednesday, chilling at the Lakers' training facility in El Segundo.

"I didn't see it, he called me, I was like, 'yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about,' so ... Yeah, I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to."

LeBron, teaming up with long-time agent Rich Paul, has tossed fuel on the trade-rumor fire by saying he’s "monitoring" the Lakers’ situation, even after locking in his $52.6 million player option to stick with the team, which some called an expensive mistake for LA.

Spotted swinging golf clubs in Cleveland and wearing hats with "Coming Home" stitched on them, LeBron's dropping big hints of being discontent, which is familiar, peak offseason drama for the King.

Social media ate up Bronny’s sidestepping about his dad’s plans.

"I feel like this guy might have some inside knowledge on the situation," one fan posted, while another chimed in, "How would some 2nd year player know how LeBron feels?"

Leaving Los Angeles could prove to be a major shake-up as the Lakers could lose both player s and a shadow executive .

LeBron’s pull with the Lakers’ front office was clear when they nabbed Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Some argue that his influence on the Lakers' previous owners, the Buss family, dragged the team downhill since their 2020 bubble-title run.

With the Lakers’ roster looking more like a long shot than a championship squad, and new management shaking things up, LeBron might just be plotting a slick escape to snag one last ring in his final NBA act.

