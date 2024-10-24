Broncos WR Josh Reynolds Reportedly Injured In Shooting While Leaving Strip Club

According to reports, Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was injured in a shooting last week while leaving a Denver strip club.

According to TV station 9NEWS, court documents reveal that police received a call around 3 am on October 18 from someone reporting a shooting near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street in Denver. The caller told 911 operators that he was driving a blue Ford Bronco and that he had been shot.

They then received two more calls about the same incident with reports that multiple people had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found Reynolds who was reportedly hit twice: once in the left arm and once in the back of the head.

Another victim was shot in the back, while a third was wounded by broken glass.

The victims were reportedly leaving a strip club called Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, Colorado — the same club that was the site of an infamous incident involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant — when two drivers began following them. They said that there were no problems in the strip club before the incident.

On Wednesday police announced that two men — Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza. — had been arrested, with Mendoza being seen on camera watching the victims inside the club.

Reynolds has been IR for the last couple of weeks due to a broken finger, but there was some good news with reports that Reynolds was seen at the Broncos facility on Thursday.

Reynolds has appeared in five games this season with 12 receptions on 19 targets for 183 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old out of Texas A&M is in his eighth NFL season and first with the Broncos. He has previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions.