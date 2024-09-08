Broncos Score Two Safeties In First Half Against Seahawks

The Denver Broncos will take points any way they can get them.

In their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver's defense came up big with — not one — but TWO safeties in the first half.

The first one came early in the second quarter, when the Seahawks were backed up at their own 1-yard line and guard Anthony Bradford was called for holding in the end zone.

Then, late in the second quarter, the Seahawks had the ball on their own 1-yard line again, and running back Zach Charbonnet was hit in the end zone and tackled just before he could break the goal line.

Fun Facts about Safeties:

The last time a team scored two safeties in one game was Dec. 3 2017, when the Miami Dolphins did it against the Broncos.

This is the first time since Jan. 2, 1983 (in Seattle) that the Broncos have had two safeties in a game. Denver won that game 13-11.

Per Stathead, this is the 26th time an NFL team has had at least two safeties in a game as far back as their database goes.

While 18 teams have had two safeties in a game, only one has had three: the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 30, 1984 in a 33-12 win over the New York Giants.

Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos' offense did not find the end zone in the first half. But kicker Wil Lutz added three field goals to give Denver a 13-9 lead over Seattle at halftime.