Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Banned From Flying United Airlines After Handcuffing Incident

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is facing turbulence in his P.R. tug-o-war against United Airlines after one of his United flights ended in handcuffs.

In the latest development, Davis released a statement from United on Tuesday, stating that he was banned from flying with the airline due to his incident on July 13.

"My family will never unsee me, nor will I ever forget, being taken off an airplanes in handcuffs for simply asking for a cup of ice," Davis shared on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Davis was aboard a United flight in July, traveling from Denver to Los Angeles (Orange County). The Hall of Famer asked an attendant for a cup of ice after the worker had overlooked his son's request. Davis ventured on the flight alongside his wife and three children.

The attendant shouted and accused Davis of hitting him over what the player called a "tap" on the attendant's shoulder.

"Don't hit me," the attendant yelled at Davis.

Once the flight arrived at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., passengers were instructed to remain seated as three law enforcement officers handcuffed Davis and "dragged" him off the plane.

Davis called it a humiliating experience and put pressure on United in the aftermath to take accountability for the ridiculous scene. Davis was quickly released after being removed from the flight. The attendant is also no longer with United, per a previous statement by the airline.

United Airlines apologized to Davis after news of his handcuffing made the rounds on social media — seemingly taking the Hall of Famer's side in the ordeal.

However, a day after the incident, the airline sent him a notice stating he was banned from future United flights. According to Davis' team, their understanding is that the ban remains active despite the airline's apology.

Davis' attorney, Aaron Stinar, shared that Davis agreed to release the airline's message due to the lack of a resolution over the July 13 incident.

"We have released the email because of the lack of response from United across the board," Stinar said.

