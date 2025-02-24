Broncos LB Coach Michael Wilhoite Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer

Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested in Denver on Sunday on a charge of second-degree assault on a police officer.

The 38-year-old was booked into the Downtown Detention Center in Denver and was set for a court appearance on Monday morning, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens.

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement.

An undrafted free agent out of Division II Washburn in 2011, Wilhoite began his professional football career playing for the United Football League's Omaha Nighthawks. He then spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers — on the practice squad for part of that time — and played for the Seattle Seahawks during his final season in 2017.

Wilhoite began coaching in 2019 when he signed as a special teams assistant with the New Orleans Saints on Sean Payton’s staff. He was then on the Los Angeles Chargers’ staff in 2021 as their linebackers coach but was let go after the 2022 season.

In 2023, he rejoined Payton with the Broncos.

Thus far, no details have been released about the alleged assault; however, a source told 9 News in Denver that the incident occurred after Wilhoite dropped someone off at the Denver International Airport.