Broncos Hold Moment Of Silence For Marshawn Kneeland Before TNF Showdown Against Raiders

More tributes have continued to come in for the player’s passing, gone too soon. (2001-2025)

The Denver Broncos held a moment of silence for Marshawn Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys player who died from a self-inflicted gunshot at the age of 24.

Before Thursday Night Football’s AFC West game between the Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at Mile High, there was a tribute to Kneeland inside the stadium.

Days before his passing, Kneeland made a key play on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone. The Cowboys lost 27-17.

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL released statements early Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates," the league said.

The NHL’s Dallas Stars also held a moment of silence for Kneeland on Wednesday night.

Kneeland was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His agent, Jonathan Perzley, also released a statement on Wednesday.

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," Perzley said. "Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

TRIBUTES

