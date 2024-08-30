Suspect Identified In Insane Incident Involving A Ford Bronco Driving Onto Golf Course, Hitting Golfer: Video

A group of golfers at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark, Delaware had a very real near-death experience during their round when a person behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco drove onto the course and made a beeline directly towards them. Video shows the Bronco actually running into a golf cart causing one of the golfers to fall to the ground.

One video shows the Bronco drive across the driving range before crossing over a cart path and making its way towards the group of golfers, while the other shows the car running into one of the golf carts and dislodging a passenger.

The video of the Bronco running into the golfer has gone viral across social media, and one user on Reddit claims that he was one of the golfers in the group that became a target for the driver.

"So I am in this video. I am the guy that runs out of the way right before the driver plows into the golf cart my buddy was in," the Reddit user claimed.

"We had just finished up the 16th hole and somebody was doing doughnuts all over the driving range. I pulled out my phone to try and get a picture of his license plate to turn into the clubhouse. The driver saw I was recording him and turned to try and run me over. At this point all we know was the driver has been apprehended by the police and we have given our statements. We don't know motive or anything else. It went from "I'm taking pictures of some idiot" to "oh he's trying to murder me" in about 0.5 seconds."

According to Delaware.gov, the incident took place around 2:20 PM on Thursday afternoon with the suspect fleeing the scene. Officers in the area quickly located the Bronco and took the driver into custody without incident before transporting them to a hospital for evaluation. The report does not indicate if the driver was male or female.

The driver is reportedly facing charges for four different misdemeanors, including driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, two violations, and a single felony charge for first-degree reckless endangerment creating a substantial risk of death to another.

The victim ejected from the golf cart during the incident received minor injuries, but refused any further medical treatment at the scene.