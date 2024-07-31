Brock Purdy Not Offended By 49ers' Flirty Talks With Tom Brady

Despite having an unbeaten and extremely cheap starting quarterback in their stable last offseason, the San Francisco 49ers were quick to jump in the Tom Brady "sweepstakes" after TB12 left the Bucs for retirement.

With an expensive roster on both sides of the football, the Niners kept their eyes on a dwindling Super Bowl window and wanted to reel in Brady.

Brock Purdy, the Niners' more-than-serviceable starter, reflected on all the off-field buzz circulating around his team and Brady. Going 21-6 as a starter, Purdy had reason to be upset at his team for flirting with Brady, but the third-year QB didn't take all the free agency chatter to heart.

Purdy appeared on "The TK Show" for an interview and shared his perspective on the chatter. The franchise QB sounded Zen over all the disruptions brought on by the Brady rumors.

"How I took it was I understand," Purdy responded.

Purdy injured his UCL during the 2022-23 postseason. He rehabbed the elbow injury leading up to training camp last season but still held on to the starting job despite pressure from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners eventually got rid of Lance and Garoppolo.

Last year, the Niners continued to pursue Brady from the offseason through to mid-season.

"I was hurt (injured), and there wasn't really a certainty as to when exactly I'd be back. Would I be back for the season? Would it be midway through the season? Who knows at that time? So, I totally understood the fact of Kyle and the team needed a quarterback for next season."

Brady, 46, has bigger fish to fry in retirement. TB12 will start his first year in FOX's broadcast booth on Sundays next season, having agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.

As for Purdy, the QB has 44 passing touchdowns against 15 interceptions — through one season and seven games — as a starter. By most estimates, that's near or at franchise levels.

Skeptics surrounding Purdy question the quarterback's limited physicality or big-play potential, akin to Alex Smith, the former Niners and Chiefs QB.

With the Niners' front office shelling out big money on the team's receivers and star-studded defensive line, San Francisco has no choice but to squeeze all the juice from Purdy's cheap price tag, still playing on his rookie contract.

