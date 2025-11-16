Brock Purdy Immediately Makes Franchise History In First Game Back From Injury

Purdy and George Kittle have moved up in the annals of 49ers history.

Ladies and gentlemen, Brock Purdy is back.

The starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has finally returned to the field, due to sustaining turf toe . For six weeks, he sat on the sidelines and had to watch Mac Jones perform admirably.

Questions started to arise about whether or not Jones should be the guy to take over the reins of the 49ers offense (a wild turn of events in Jones’ career).

But he’s ready to prove that he’s still that guy for San Francisco.

On the second drive of the game, Purdy dropped a 30-yard dime to tight end George Kittle along the sideline, with pressure coming right down his face.

Check this beauty out.

Yeah, this dude is feeling right at home — even in Arizona.

In addition to boosting his confidence, Purdy made history with this throw. That touchdown connection with Kittle was the 22nd between the two, which moved them into a tie for the second-most all time by a quarterback and tight end duo in franchise history.

I have a feeling it's not going to be long before he and Kittle overtake that Alex Smith-Vernon Davis duo.

Purdy’s return comes not a moment too soon either. While the 49ers are 6-4 heading into this game, they have scuffled against better teams and are trailing the Rams and the Seahawks in a loaded division. San Francisco’s playoff hopes could largely depend on how he bounces back from the turf toe.

He’s already off to a great start.