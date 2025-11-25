Brock Lesnar Wipes Out During WWE Raw Entrance, Recovers Like A True Pro

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating people to ever enter the squared circle, but even he couldn't keep it together after a hilarious mishap on Monday Night's edition of Raw.

This weekend is the WWE's premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, and the main event is a WarGames match between two teams of wrestlers. On one side, you've got Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Then, on the other side, you've got Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

The fifth member of the Breakker/Reed/Paul/McIntyre team is going to be Lesnar, and he made a big entrance on Monday night alongside Paul Heyman.

Only, it didn't go according to plan.

I think we're going to need to see that again. Y'know, for science.

I've had nightmares like that. I go out in front of a crowd for whatever reason — could be that I'm batting cleanup for the Yankees, could be that I'm about to perform a concerto on piano even though I don't know how to play it — and I just eat it.

Lesnar lived that out last night in front of millions and played it off like an absolute pro. In that situation, the best move is to just break character for a moment and laugh at that absurdity.

Also, that backward somersault was sweet.

I saw some people calling him "The Brockmaster" and comparing this spill to the most infamous fall in wrestling history, which belonged to The Shockmaster.

I think the difference is in the recovery. Brock recovered, and the Shockmaster… well, he didn't.

I'm kind of shocked we don't see more falls during entrances like this. That floor looks slippery as hell. Plus, half the roster comes out with their hair soaking wet and dripping all over the place.

If we see more of these, though, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who handles it better than Lesnar did Monday.