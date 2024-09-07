British Tennis Player Jack Draper Loses His Lunch — A Few Times — Mid-Match

British tennis player Jack Draper had a stomach-turning moment during his semifinal match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the US Open.

It has been a hot one at the US Open, and when you take the heat, add in the late summer humidity, then multiply that by the nerves that come with being in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament and that sounds like a recipe to even make someone with the most ironclad stomach start to feel a little woozy.

While gearing up for a serve from Sinner at 40-all in the second set, those three factors got the best of poor Draper.

Oh man, that's just terrible. Nice of him to clean up after himself and not make one of the ball boys do it.

Imagine playing in one of the biggest tennis matches of your life, only to have to also deal with an upset stomach and puking in front of a stadium of people.

Now imagine doing it two more times.

That's brutal and while Draper gutted —pun intended — through the rest of the match, he was hardly in any shape to really compete and lost to Sinner.

However, the thought of throwing in the towel — which by this point was coated in vomit — never crossed his mind.

"I'm not going to retire in the semis of a Grand Slam. I know the last set, you know, it probably looked liked from courtside or on TV that it was, you know, not a great look," he said, per Reuters. "I was fighting hard. You know, I'm proud of myself. I tried to fight as hard as I can. Just not going to get it done against someone like that."

He should be proud of himself. Battling through puking is one of the most admirable things an athlete can do. Whenever it happens to me I can't do anything except lay in bed while sipping ginger ale and nibbling on saltines.

Not, Jack Draper. He kept right on playing tennis.