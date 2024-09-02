Brian Kelly Was Furious With LSU's Lack Of 'Killer Instinct' Following Loss To USC, And The Table Paid For It

The LSU Tigers once again started the season with a non-conference loss, this time coming at the hands of USC on Sunday night in Las Vegas. This is the third straight season that the Tigers have started 0-1, and Brian Kelly was clearly frustrated with his football team following the loss.

The game that was tied 10-10 at halftime, and LSU came out in the second half with a fierce defense that ultimately helped the Tigers take the lead. But, due to some costly penalties, and not being able to put their foot on the throat of the Trojans and finish the game, Brian Kelly once again found himself dealing with the same problems as years past.

Once again, LSU found itself on the losing end of a season-opener when it looked like the Tigers were playing well enough on defense to avoid the loss.

This led to a fierce postgame press conference from LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who made it a point to say that his team lacked a ‘killer instinct’.

"That’s what I said to the team. We had some guys play their butts off tonight and we’re sitting here again – we’re sitting here again talking about the same things!" Brian Kelly said postgame. "About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away. But what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game is over."

In the middle of his rant about the team making the same mistakes, and looking like they had already won the game with their emotions on the sidelines, Brian Kelly slammed his fist on the table in disgust.

"I’m so angry about it that I’ve got to do something about it. I’m not doing a good enough job as a coach," Brian Kelly noted, with attitude. "I’ve got to coach them better because it’s unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy."

This year it was USC quarterback Miller Moss who led an opposing team to a victory late in the game, as the Trojans drove the field to secure the win with eight-seconds remaining in the game. The late score came after LSU had driven the field, but came up short, having to settle for a field goal that knotted the game at 20-20.

LSU, Season-Opening Games Against Non-Conference Opponents

Besides the fact that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, there wasn't much the Tigers could do in the fourth quarter to stop USC's Miller Moss.

We were treated to one of the best catches we will see this season, thanks to Kyron Hudson, who made a one-handed snag that will certainly be replayed during the upcoming week.

And even with USC only having 69 yards rushing for the entire game, somehow the Trojans were able to escape Las Vegas with the win. But this weird voodoo of LSU and season-opening losses to non-conference teams is just weird, and next season they will be in the same spot.

The Tigers will open with Clemson to kickoff the 2025 season, and maybe they will snap the streak then, but Sunday night was just another example of LSU not having things go their way, in the most catastrophic of ways.

Oh, and this is only one loss, LSU fans. So please don’t start freaking out, especially with how SEC teams will be battling for a spot in the conference title game, and not having divisions any longer.

But on Sunday night, USC and Lincoln Riley found a way to hurt the LSU Tigers, and their faithful fan-base who made the trip out to Vegas.

Now, Brian Kelly has to stay true to his word and make some changes to what he calls a persistent problem.