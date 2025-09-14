Brian Kelly GOES OFF On Reporter For Question About Offense Following Win Over Florida

After defeating the Gators, the Tigers head coach was not interested in 'Out Of Line' questions about the offense, and let one reporter have it.

Brian Kelly was not in the mood for questions about the LSU Tigers offense on Saturday night, following the win over Florida.

After defeating the Gators 20-10 in what was a nice win for the Tigers in Baton Rouge, the LSU head coach opened his press conference by fielding a question about why the team seemed to be stagnant in the running game, and offensive output.

Obviously, this did not sit well with Kelly, who was asked what he was seeing with his offense, which led to the coach putting an end to the conversation before it really got started.

"Stop, really? Is that the first question?" Brian Kelly said postgame. "We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game."

Then, the same reporter wanted to know why LSU seemed to be struggling on third downs, which only made the situation worse, and awkward, in the postgame press conference.

"It’s one game,. Last game, we were good on third down," Brian Kelly pointed out. "You're micro. You’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game, won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"

It Did Not Stop After A Brief Exchange Between Kelly, Reporter

Then, the reporter followed up by wondering why LSU couldn’t run the ball, leading to Kelly losing his cool even further, demanding respect for his football team.

"We can run the ball. Did you see the last play of the game? That's all you need, you just need one," Kelly explained, visually frustrated. "Those are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it. This football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win, and you wanna know what's wrong.

"You know what? You're spoiled, you're spoiled. Thsi team is 17-1 at night, 17-1. Give them some respect. How bout that? Give them some respect instead of micro-analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous, for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line."

Whew, I can't say I blame Brian Kelly in this scenario, given how hard it is to win in the SEC. You could probably ask a few teams about that following Saturday's slate.

Either way, LSU is 3-0 on the season. And, Brian Kelly is clearly not in the mood to explain himself following a win at home in the SEC.

