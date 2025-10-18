Brian Kelly Just Sealed His Fate At LSU

Is this the last straw for the Brian Kelly regime?

This was supposed to be "The Year of The Tiger."

Everything was in place for the Bayou Bengals to make a run through the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.

But after LSU's latest disappointing result in Nashville dropped them to 5-2 and .500 in conference play, it might be safe to say head coach Brian Kelly's days in Baton Rouge are numbered.

Sure, Vanderbilt is a very good team this year and were even 2.5 point favorites at home, but that shouldn't mean anything to a program like LSU.

The big money brokers in Baton Rouge made sure that Kelly's roster was stacked with championship-caliber talent this season.

Blake Baker came in and, by and large, was successful in fixing a porus defense.

Kelly had a veteran signal caller eschew the NFL Draft and opt to return for one final ride, and he didn't do it to go to the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

It was all there for the taking, but, once again, Kelly disappointed when it mattered most.

And the real kicker: I called this back in August.

This may seem harsh, but the natives are getting increasingly more restless, and this latest blunder has Tiger fans ready to hit the eject button on the Brian Kelly era.

It's very clear Kelly's seat is reaching nuclear temperatures, as he would essentially need to run the table moving forward to have any shot of making the playoffs and keep his job in the process.

With Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma still on the schedule, that's a tall task to accomplish.

When Brian Kelly was hired before the 2022 season, the prevailing thought was that he would be next in a long line of coaches with a national title to their name.

Three and a half years into things, and Kelly has failed to lead the Tigers to the playoffs, even after they expanded to 12 teams last year.

Kelly only has one top-12 finish in his time at LSU, and another loss could leave the Tigers on the outside looking in.

The buyout may seem a little daunting, but after Penn State bit the bullet and paid James Franklin to go away, the brass at LSU may feel emboldened to make a move.

The expectations at LSU are to win a championship, and Kelly has repeatedly shown he is not the guy to bring them to the promised land.

One more loss, and the Tigers may spin the coaching carousel and try again.