PGA Tour Player Brian Harman Asks For Prayers For Woman Who Remains In Coma After Trying To Save Son's Life

Brian Harman, winner of the 2023 Open, is asking for prayers for a hero who saved his six-year-old son's life in a recent swimming accident.

Speaking ahead of this week's RSM Classic in his home state of Georgia, Harman shared a story about his wife, their children, and some family friends taking a trip to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, in mid-October while he was in Asia playing in the Macua Open.

While boogie boarding with a friend, Harman explained that his son was pulled out by a rip current. Cathy Dowdy, a friend of the Harmans, went into the water in an attempt to save the golfer's son but was unable to reach him and sustained an injury. Crane Cantrell, a man walking the beach at the time of the accident, was able to pull Harman's son to safety.

Sadly, Dowdy has been in a coma almost ever since the October 13 accident.

"Obviously, our world down here was kind of turned on its head," Harman said on Tuesday. "I don’t really know what I wanted to kind of say other than I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did."

"They disregarded theirselves, went into the water, saved my son - and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life."

"The outpouring of support we've gotten from Glynn County and the St. Simons community is another one of the most touching things I've ever experienced," Harman continued.

"And for all we've been through and for how terrible it's been for Mike and Christina and Nicole, they're family for us and we're with 'em till the end. I appreciate everybody that's helped us out through all this. You know, prayers for Cathy."

According to the St. Johns Citizen in Florida, a lifeguard pulled Dowdy out of the water and administered CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the Dowdy family, and it has received a tremendous amount of support. The initial goal of the page was to raise $20,000, and at the time of this writing, over $79,000 has been donated.