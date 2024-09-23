Brian Daboll Jokes He Was Giving His Deceased Grandmother 'The Business' During Giants - Browns Game

The New York Giants may have earned their first win of the season by knocking off the Cleveland Browns 21-15 in Week 3, but the game got off to a truly horrid start for the G-men. According to New York head coach Brian Daboll, it was his grandmother pulling the not-so-friendly strings during the opening minutes of the game.

The Giants fumbled the opening kickoff of the game before Deshaun Watson linked up with Amari Cooper on the Browns' first play of the afternoon for a 24-yard touchdown. Every sign pointed to the Giants losing yet again, but they were able to mount a comeback in very surprising fashion.

Daboll, who with the win cooled off his very hot coaching seat for at least another week, was in a joyous mood after finally picking up win No. 1 on the year. He joked about his deceased grandmother while assessing the game.

"Just a normal NFL game. Competitive. Showed a lot of resiliency on the road, particularly how the game started." Daboll said. "This is the third anniversary of my grandmother's death, which is today, the 22nd. She raised me and I was kind of giving her the business after the first two plays – like what do you have in store for me?"

Daboll joking about his passed-away grandmother putting some sort of bad mojo on his football team is honestly one of the great football guy quotes of the young NFL season. For a guy to offer up a joke like that while his job appears to be very much in jeopardy as he coaches what many presume to be one of the worst teams in the league is just phenomenal stuff.

Daboll should be very thankful that the Giants elected to draft Malik Nabers this past offseason. He was an absolute force against the Browns, hauling in eight catches for 78 yards and two scores. Daniel Jones was solid under center as well as he threw for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.