Brian Callahan Loses It After Reporter Asks About Titans Being 'Soft'

The Tennessee Titans might stink (they do), but don't you dare call the team soft! Head coach Brian Callahan lost his mind during his Wednesday press conference when a reporter asked about people calling the Titans the "s" word.

"You really want to get me going today?" Callahan asked, rhetorically, when a reporter brought up media members calling the team "soft."

Then, he launched into a full-blown tirade.

"To be honest with you, I think that's complete and total bulls**t, if you want my honest opinion," Callahan began his rant.

To let everyone know that he was being entirely truthful, he started his sentence with "to be honest with you" and then ended it with "if you want my honest opinion." That's how you know someone is being honest.

"These guys are tough f**kers, man, they go after it every day," Callahan continued. "Just because we don't win games doesn't mean we're soft."

That's true. Nothing screams that a team is "hard" like losing the majority of games.

And, sure, allowing the Lions to score 52 points, the Commanders to score 42 points, the Bengals to score 37 points and the Bills to score 34 points might make some people think the team is soft.

But Callahan definitely is not one of those people.

"These guys play their ass off… you can ask any team that plays against us, when they come off the field, they know they played us," Callahan said.

That might have more to do with the uniforms and helmets bearing the Tennessee Titans logo, but what do I know? According to Brian Callahan, I know nothing.

"That means you just don't watch the sh*t… you don't know what you're talking about, you don't know what you're watching," Callahan declared.

There you have it, folks. If you think the Titans are soft, you just don't know anything about NFL football.

Listen to Brian Callahan. His team isn't soft. His team just sucks.

There's a difference, apparently, and it's an important one. Apparently.