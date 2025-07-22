If The Brewers Win Tonight, A Local Restaurant Is Going To Hand Out A Whole Bunch Of Free Burgers

Is there anything more thrilling in sports than when you can get free food because of something that happens on the field, court, ice, or track?

Yeah, of course there is, but it's still pretty cool.

Like, how electrifying is it when we all get free Taco Bell tacos after someone steals a base in the World Series?

Answer: very.

Well, Milwaukee Brewers fans will be praying for a win on Tuesday night, as the Brew Crew — who currently have the best record in baseball — can win their 12th straight game and earn their fans free burgers from local chain George Webb.

According to OnMilwaukee, George Webb has been offering free burgers for a dozen wins dating back to the 1940s when the Milwaukee Braves were still in town.

Since then, the Brewers have had 12-game win streaks that led to free burgers twice, once in 1987 and again in 2018, which led to them dishing out 170,000 and 190,000 sammiches, respectively.

The Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night as they try to win the greater Milwaukee area free food, and despite thumping them on Monday night 6-0, a win won't be a given with the Mariners currently second in the AL West, five games back of the Astros, and with the always dangerous bat of the "Big Dumper" Cal Raleigh in the lineup.

I've never had a George Webb's burger, so I don't know how good it is, but it really doesn't matter; it's free, and "free" is like a magic seasoning that makes everything taste better.

Like MSG, without the headache.

So, best of luck to the Brewers tonight and, more importantly, their burger-loving fans as they try to lock up some free food.

And godspeed to the folks at George Webb restaurants if it happens. They could end up flipping an obscene number of burgers this week.