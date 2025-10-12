Brewers Hold Up 'L' Flag After Eliminating Cubs From Playoffs In Pathetic Move

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2018 after knocking off the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in a do-or-die Game 5 on Saturday evening. While the Brewers earned every right to celebrate extending their season, one move they pulled off during their on-field party came off as a little weak.

Before heading back to their locker room to pop hundreds of bottles of booze, the Brewers posed for a team photo on the field, and elected to hold up a white and blue flag with a giant ‘L’ in the middle of it to troll the Cubs' traditional ‘W’ flag they fly after every win.

According to Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg, a number of players passed around the flag, not wanting to pose with it, before Milwaukee pitcher Trevor Megill got hold of it and held it up with pride.

Megill made his MLB debut with the Cubs back in 2021 before being waived and picked up by the Minnesota Twins later in the year. Perhaps there is some bad blood between the pitcher and the Cubs, but that's even more reason the holding up of the ‘L’ flag came across as lame.

Again, the Brewers earned every right to celebrate by getting the best of Chicago in the five-game series, but this is some ‘little brother' energy. Plenty of Chicago fans jumped in the replies to the post, claiming that the Cubs live rent-free in the minds of the Brewers.

The Brewers hate the Cubs and the Cubs hate the Brewers — that's how it works with the two cities separated by just 90 miles — but this is the kind of behavior you'd see out of a high school team, not a club in The Show.

Important sidebar: Yes, I am bitter that the Cubs' offense turned incompetent after the All-Star Break and looked lifeless against Milwaukee. I'm also willing to take the risk that by writing this story, I single-handedly improved the Brewers' chances of winning the World Series.