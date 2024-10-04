Brewers Have Saddest Night Imaginable, Missing Out On Locker Room Beer And Bumming Out Bob Uecker

The New York Mets stunned the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night to advance to the NLDS, and it could go down as one of the sadder losses in recent memories just going off some of the sights and sounds that came as a result of a 9th inning home run from Pete Alonso to win the series 2-1.

Obviously, there were a lot of stunned Brewers fans once the game had gone final, but the loss even stunned legendary Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker, who seemed to be at a loss for words afterward.

"Well, New York, down… they did it. And the Crew will, uh, will have it end, here tonight," Uecker said. "I'm telling ya, that one… had some sting on it."

Oof. Poor Bob Uecker. At least things couldn't have gotten any sadder at American Family Field…

…hang on… I'm being told we have photos of champagne and beer being wheeled out of the Brewers clubhouse.

Milwaukee radio reporter Spenser Williams snapped some shots of the celebratory booze being ushered away by a guy wearing sad, crooked ski goggles.

I'm going to say it: those photos deserve a Pulitzer. If Wide World of Sports were to come back tomorrow, I think I found what we can use for "the agony of defeat" instead of that skier eating a plate of s--t.

I don't get why teams would ever wheel the celebratory booze in early, and I really don't get why the Brewers would do it with a two-run lead. I feel like you're asking to have your heart broken if you do that.

That was such a gut punch of a loss, maybe they should have just left the cart in there and the celebratory beers could have become sorrow-drowning beers.

Man, just a brutal night in Milwaukee.