Brett Favre Really Wants Aaron Rodgers To Sign With The Vikings

Aaron Rodgers is still looking for a new team after being released by the New York Jets last month. But if you ask Brett Favre, it's a no-brainer.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly interested in the four-time NFL MVP, and Favre believes it's a club in which Rodgers would thrive.

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team," Favre told Fox News' Will Cain on Tuesday. "They’re loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

Of course, if Rodgers did sign with Minnesota, he'd be following the exact same career trajectory as Favre did. The Hall of Famer spent 16 seasons as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Jets and then ultimately ending his career with the Vikings.

But Favre isn't the only one who believes Minnesota is a good fit for Rodgers. Last week, Rodgers' former Jets teammate Sauce Gardner posted on X that if the 10-time Pro Bowler is wearing purple next season, "he might be #1 in all QB stats."

Rodgers' tenure with the Jets was something to forget. After missing all of 2023 (except four snaps) with a torn Achilles, he led Gang Green to a disappointing 5-12 record in 2024 — helping extend the franchise’s postseason drought to 14 years. Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 starts.

Meanwhile, Minnesota finished the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Vikes seem to have all the pieces in place, except a quarterback to mentor JJ McCarthy, who missed his whole rookie season with a torn meniscus.

Currently, the Vikings, the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be the remaining contenders for Rodgers. If all three options are on the table (and assuming Aaron Rodgers wants to win football games), Minnesota has to be the most attractive landing spot.

Even if that means following in the shadow of the great Brett Favre.