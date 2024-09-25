Jenn Sterger Has Absolutely No Sympathy For Brett Favre After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Brett Favre shared on Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but Jenn Sterger seemingly has zero sympathy for the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Sterger, a former host for the New York Jets, accused Favre of sending her inappropriate and explicit text messages during his lone season in New York in 2008.

Shortly after Favre revealed his recent diagnosis during his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform, Sterger took to social media to share her not-so-kind thoughts.

"PSA: Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read," Sterger wrote on her Instagram story. "I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address. Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?"

"Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better."

Favre was appearing at the congressional hearing after being linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020. While he has not been criminally charged, the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people and/or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money. The former quarterback has been linked to spending $5 million, including welfare funds, for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss, which is also where his daughter played volleyball.

The NFL eventually investigated Sterger's claims about Favre in 2010 but did not conclude that he violated the league's conduct policy. Favre later admitted to sending Sterger voicemails and was fined $50,000 for not cooperating with the NFL's investigation.

Sterger called out Favre at the start of the welfare scandal involving his name by writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Oh.. NOWWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts."