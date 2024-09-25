Jenn Sterger Has Absolutely No Sympathy For Brett Favre After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Brett Favre shared on Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but Jenn Sterger seemingly has zero sympathy for the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Sterger, a former host for the New York Jets, accused Favre of sending her inappropriate and explicit text messages during his lone season in New York in 2008. 

Shortly after Favre revealed his recent diagnosis during his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform, Sterger took to social media to share her not-so-kind thoughts.

"PSA: Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read," Sterger wrote on her Instagram story. "I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address. Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?"

"Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better."

Jenn Sterger has zero sympathy for Brett Favre after he shared he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Credit: Glenn Bell-Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK

Favre was appearing at the congressional hearing after being linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020. While he has not been criminally charged, the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people and/or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money. The former quarterback has been linked to spending $5 million, including welfare funds, for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss, which is also where his daughter played volleyball.

The NFL eventually investigated Sterger's claims about Favre in 2010 but did not conclude that he violated the league's conduct policy. Favre later admitted to sending Sterger voicemails and was fined $50,000 for not cooperating with the NFL's investigation.

Sterger called out Favre at the start of the welfare scandal involving his name by writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Oh.. NOWWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts."

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. He somehow survived living in Knoxville despite ‘Rocky Top’ being his least favorite song ever written. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets including SB Nation, The Spun, and BroBible. Mark was also a writer for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in 2016 when the team won the World Series. He's still waiting for his championship ring to arrive. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.