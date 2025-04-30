Netflix Releases Must-Watch Preview For Brett Favre Documentary: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming documentary "Untold: The Fall of Favre" looks outstanding.

Basic info (via Netflix):

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Super Bowl champion. Three-time NFL MVP. Hall of Famer. But that's not the whole story. This tell-all documentary unravels quarterback Brett Favre's legacy and pattern of unchecked behavior, including an explicit text message scandal and his involvement in a massive welfare fraud scheme that shocked the nation.

Release date: May 20th

The streaming powerhouse released the first trailer for "Untold: The Fall of Favre" for fans on Tuesday, and if you're interested in football, it's hard to imagine you're going to want to pass on this documentary.

Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's clear the documentary is going to focus heavily not just on the former Packers star's play on the field, but his conduct off of it. That shouldn't surprise anyone.

That's the model of the entire "Untold" series from Netflix, and there's plenty to work with when it comes to Favre.

Specifically, Jenn Sterger appears to be a prominent figure in the documentary. Favre was accused by the former reporter of engaging in inappropriate conduct with her during his time with the Jets. He also settled a lawsuit in 2013 over allegations of inappropriate texts with two massage therapists.

It's worth noting Favre is married with two children. He also struggled with addiction issues during his time with the Packers.

The former Jets and Vikings player also got caught up in a welfare funds situation in Mississippi, but was never accused of any criminal wrongdoing. Favre filed multiple lawsuits against people he felt had unfairly smeared him.

Favre did repay some money, but the welfare situation spiraled into a lengthy legal battle in the state of Mississippi.

Judging from the preview, that entire scandal will also be a significant part of the documentary.

You can catch "Untold: The Fall of Favre" starting May 20th.