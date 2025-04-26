NFL Legend Brett Favre Has Valuable Advice For Shedeur Sanders, Other Late-Round Draft Picks

Shedeur Sanders finally came off the board on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, falling to day three, despite some predictions that he'd go towards the top of the first round. Especially Mel Kiper's predictions.

Still, there's been plenty of stars, even superstars, who went significantly later in the draft than they'd hoped or expected.

Including NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre. And Favre posted some advice on X to Sanders, and every other player who fell to the later rounds in the draft.

"Heck I didn't care when I got drafted, I just wanted a team to give me a chance wherever I went," Favre posted.

"It's what you do when your # is called that matters, not when you were taken," he continued.

"On top of that, the team that drafted me didn't even want me #NFLDraft," he said.

Brett Favre Has Words Of Wisdom For Shedeur Sanders

Favre's right, of course, that's the attitude and approach to have for Sanders and every other late-round pick. Who cares where you go, if you're talented, hard-working, and willing to learn, you have every chance to succeed In the NFL.

That's the beauty of the meritocracy of sports; Tom Brady became the best quarterback to play in the NFL, despite being drafted in the sixth round. Favre went in the second round to a team and coach who didn't want him.

His first coach, Jerry Glanville, actually said it would take a car crash to get Favre into game action. That aged well.

To his credit, Sanders has already acknowledged that he could have handled the draft process better.

"And some things that I could have done at the time that seemed right at the time I could have went about in a different way and that was like more during the season and stuff like that.

"So I think that was just outside of football getting in the way. But, therefore, I have an opportunity now. We’re about to get on grass really soon."

Now it's up to him to see if he can follow through on that, and follow Favre's advice.