Brett Favre Calls NFL ‘League of Divisiveness’ For End Zone ‘End Racism’ Slogan

The NFL announced last month that all 32 teams would stencil "social justice messaging" in the end zones for the sixth straight season, including the phrase "End Racism."

Few in and around sports would dare question the purpose of continuing to display such an obvious message. Sage Steele and Brett Favre are among the exceptions. Steele asked Favre about the end zone slogans on her podcast this week.

"We continue to have end zones painted with ‘End Racism,’" Steele said. "Okay, yeah, we know. Very few people want there to be racism. So what does the NFL need to do to restore common sense?"

Favre responded:

"Well, I don’t know. No one from the NFL calls me—and that’s fine, I don’t expect them to. No one asks my advice, and that’s fine too. But I feel like they’re maintaining a divisive stance. They may say, ‘Well, we’re trying to bring everyone together.’ No—that’s not bringing everyone together.

There are a lot of things in this world and in this country we can be better at. And I think we do continue to get better at certain things. But you’re creating more division by talking about a problem—racism—that, I’m not saying isn’t still a problem, but I think you could do more by not talking about it. Talk about unity, and how far we’ve come.

There are those who say, ‘I’ve faced this all the time.’ And kudos to the NFL. But I think most people are over and beyond that. Yeah. I just feel like the league is the league of divisiveness."

Watch the full clip episode below:

The press will frame the discussion as "Sage and Favre are mad that the NFL wants to end racism." Of course, that’s not what they said. No decent person wants racism in America. At the same time, the NFL isn't ending racism by painting the slogan on the field.

In fact, most of the racial division today is caused by pandering organizations like the NFL continuing to tell people to be outraged over racism. As Favre points out, the league could highlight a message like "unity" instead, but it chooses not to.

Ultimately, slogans like "End Racism" only fuel resentment among those who believe they’re victims of such. Spoiler: the biggest racists are often the ones who complain most about it.

If the NFL wants to call out specific examples of racism, fine. However, a blanket statement plastered on every field is hardly productive.

Sports are supposed to be one of the last forms of escapism. Most fans don’t tune in for moral lectures or reminders not to be racist. By default, the vast majority of people already choose not to be racist.

And if the NFL’s end zone messaging hasn’t eliminated racism after five seasons, we suggest the league consider a new approach.