Oklahoma Coach Pulled Outrageous Move After Upsetting Alabama

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables apparently had a feast after upsetting Alabama.

The Sooners rocked Alabama 24-3 this past Saturday night in Norman, and the loss for the Crimson Tide almost certainly knocked Kalen DeBoer's team out of the playoff race.

It was a stunning upset that few saw coming. It also likely took some pressure off Venables amid a pretty bad season.

How did he celebrate? With a significant Taco Bell bill.

Brent Venables went to Taco Bell after beating Alabama

Venables told the media Monday that he spent $94 with his two daughters at Taco Bell after the monster win.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Brent Venables somehow managed to spend $94 at a Taco Bell.

How does someone even spend $94 at Taco Bell? I understand he was also buying food for his two daughters, but it still seems impossible.

I used to go to Taco Bell a lot growing up as a teenager. I don't think I ever spent more than $15 on a single trip.

The entire point of Taco Bell is that you can get a lot of food for a little bit of money. I just checked the menu at my local Taco Bell, and a taco is $1.99, a chalupa supreme is $5.39 and a chicken quesadilla is $6.59.

You can get an entire burrito supreme for just $5.89. How much food was Brent Venables ordering to spend $94? Was he ordering food for the entire city of Norman?

I need to see an itemized receipt like I need air in my lungs. Release the receipt, Brent! Let the world see because I have a lot of questions about this claim. Spending $94 at Taco Bell is simply outrageous.