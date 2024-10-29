NHL player Brent Burns Will Stop At Nothing To Get His Teammates Some McD’s

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns proved himself to be one hell of a teammate when he made it clear he's stop at nothing to make sure the boys for some grub in them during a travel headache the team had over the weekend.

Sportsnet's Dan Murphy shared an incredible thread on X about Burns' exploits after a game in Seattle on Saturday night.

After the Canes beat the Kraken 4-1, they were supposed to fly to Vancouver for a Monday night game against the Canucks. However, they ran into some plane issues. So, considering it isn't that far, they decided to bus it across the border into British Columbia.

However, Murphy pointed out one small issue with bussing, which is that teams normally eat on their flight after the game. Since that wasn't an option, Brent Burns busted out his McDonald's app and ordered the boys some food.

First of all, Brett just scored himself an ass-load of reward points, and secondly, I bet head coach Rod Brind'Amour — who is famously in unreal shape — was squirming in his bus seat at the thought of his team shoveling fries, McNuggets, and Big Macs into their faces.

Murphy reported that the pickup location was in Everett, Washington, but there was a problem: the restaurant's dining room was closed, and a bus wouldn't fit into the drive-thru.

So, Burns hopped out of the bus and tried to pick everything up on foot.

Of course, there's some bizarre "No car, no food" rule, even when you're ordering enough for an NHL team.

Burns then did what anyone starving and on a road trip would do when they'll stop at nothing for some McD's and asked if he could hitch a ride through the drive-thru with a stranger.

Murphy reported that Burns' mission was accomplished — scooping a rumored 100 cheeseburgers — and the Canes made it to Vancouver, where they defeated the Canucks 4-3 in overtime.

Carolina went 4-1 on a road trip through St. Louis, Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, and Edmonton. They're now 6-2-0, good for third in the Metropolitan Division.

They're also 1-0 after housing 100 cheeseburgers…