Jets RB Breece Hall Is Expecting A Drug Test After Photo Of His Huge Arms Goes Viral

Breece Hall suspects he might be due for one of those "random" drug tests after a photo of him went viral this week.

In the photo, the New York Jets running back is standing around at a Training Camp practice with his jersey rolled up and his arms in full view. And frankly, he looks jacked.

"When did Breece turn into the Hulk?" the post was captioned.

Hall shared the post, adding, "Drug test coming…" with laughing and crying emojis.

RELATED: Jets CB Sauce Gardner Roasts Teammate Breece Hall's Madden Appearance

Former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell agreed.

"lol this tweet just earned him a drug test 100%," Bell wrote on X.

In another post, he added, "aye you already know that sh*t incoming, just be prepared when you come in the building for that note to be in ya locker."

RELATED: CeeDee Lamb Is Latest Target Of 'Random' Drug Testing After Record-Breaking Game

Hall — a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — had a strong 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL during his rookie season. Last year, the 23-year-old had 1,585 yards from scrimmage (994 rushing) and scored nine touchdowns as the Jets' primary ball carrier.

And now, he's looking to top those numbers in 2024. During OTAs this summer, the former Iowa State Cyclone said he's been working on his body over the past several months.

"I have spent the off-season getting a little leaner and just getting my left quad, knee, hammy, calf stronger," Hall said.

"I didn't have any asymmetry or anything last year, so that was mostly what I was focused on, but other than that, I am just making sure I was working out. Just doing it smart and not trying to overload myself and just getting back to feeling good."

Hall and the Jets will open their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. We'll see if all that off-season work paid off for him.