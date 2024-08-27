Jets CB Sauce Gardner Roasts Teammate Breece Hall's Madden Appearance

Pro Bowl New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner criticized Madden's scans of Jets' Breece Hall, roasting the running back for looking unrecognizable in the popular video game.

Gardner pointed out his teammate's embarrassing face scan in Madden ‘25, which made the 23-year-old Hall look about 20 years older with a hairline that has seen more setbacks than a Michael Thomas injury timeline.

Seeing the side-by-side comparison, Gardner had every right to roast the game developers at EA.

Sauce captioned his post, "I'm cryingggggggggg, they told me that Madden needed to update your face but I didn't know it was this bad."

SEE FOR YOURSELF:

Compounding the terrible face scan, Madden '25 added some disrespect in the rankings department, rating Breece Hall an 85 overall rating, which barely cracks the top 20 among all RBs.

The third-year runner faces heavy expectations in the forthcoming season; even ranking as a top-three RB selected in fantasy this year.

Hall had a breakout campaign last season on a weak Jets offense last year, tallying 1,585 yards of offense and nine total touchdowns.

Thanks to Madden, Hall now has bulletin board material to fuel another standout season in East Rutherford.

