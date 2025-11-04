Breece Hall Can’t Hide His Disappointment After Staying With the Jets

NFL fans finally got some trade deadline action Tuesday, just hours before it closed, when the New York Jets unloaded a surprising duo of defensive players.

On offense, the 1-7 Jets chose not to move their top playmakers, including Breece Hall, their consistently good running back.

Hall was all but guaranteed to be on the move, in fans' eyes, when reports surfaced that New York was seeking a third-round pick for him.

Instead, Hall made it past the deadline and did little to hide his disappointment. He eventually deleted some remarks made on X.

"Sick about my bruddas man man im sick right now," Hall posted on X, which has since been deleted. He also deleted a photo of an upset face emoji.

He ranks 12th in the league in rushing yards with 581 and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Those are impressive numbers for a player running behind a leaky offensive line and carrying an offense that ranks 25th in points per game.

Despite asking for a third-rounder, the Jets reportedly received a final offer from Kansas City for a fourth-round pick.

Hall, a second-round selection out of Iowa State in 2022, is also due for a contract extension.

By their lack of urgency to move him, Jets’ front office has remained firm about keeping Breece in New York with a long-term deal.

What Hall likely sees, however, is the beginning of another rebuild.

Defensive stars Quinnen Williams and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner were traded in two separate deals Tuesday.

New York received two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 for Gardner to the Colts, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The team also sent Williams, a former lottery pick, to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

For all their missteps this season, the Jets’ front office managed to capitalize on player value and stockpile meaningful draft capital.

For a franchise that has long been short on offensive legends, New York is holding tightly to its Pro Bowl-level skill players.

Hall was not the only one left disappointed, speaking for fantasy football managers everywhere. The "Unleash Breece" crowd took a hit.

